Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Oct. 28
Kristina Rae Allen, 60, and Gay Ann Johnson, 65, both of Springdale
Lane Jay Bunnell, 18, and Chade Marchelle Boehme, 21, both of Elkins
Marcus Scott Coffey, 25, and Samantha Kay Thomas, 23, both of Herington, Kan.
Luis Fernando Gomez Ledesma, 34, and Brenda Guadalupe Navarro Ibarra, 27, both of Fayetteville
Cody Cheyenne Gulledge, 21, and Delaney Iva Morton, 21, both of Elkins
Ballen Kilma, 41, and Ready Tablon, 51, both of Springdale
Komi Laibwij, 57, and Atina Aikuij, 57, both of Springdale
Jim Thomas, 21, Lowell, and Linin Daniel, 17, Rogers
Oct. 29
Anibal Barraza Chavez, 46, and Christene Dawn Ruth Byford, 34, both of Springdale
Sebastian Raul Bocanegra, 22, and Ryan Alexis Rice-Kelly, 21, both of Fayetteville
Wayne Bunglick, 27, and Joy Alee, 22, both of Fayetteville
Hubert Charles Delcour, 57, and Elizabeth Michelle Stevens, 28, both of Springdale
Jeremy Christopher Fornoff, 46, Elkins, and Melissa Gail Bonham, 48, Springdale
Trey Austin Keith, 27, New Blaine, and Victoria Abbigail Haney, 26, Pelsor
Kody-Lee Wayne Miller, 25, and McKenzie Cheyenne Hendrix, 20, both of Fayetteville
Michael Paul Paschal, 23, and Sarah Caroline Wiebe, 22, both of Fayetteville
Tristan Carl Ramsey, 24, Austin, and Cortney Christian Bell, 25, Fort Smith
Matthew Stephen Richardson, 52, and Kathleen Anne Kristek, 52, both of Springfield, Mo.
Amancio Salas Jr., 26, and Cynthia Michelle Ortiz, 23, both of Rogers
Matthew Arthur Sharp, 38, Alma, and Natalie Renee Brewer, 36, Fayetteville
Antonio De Jesus Tirado, 21, and Leany Nepomuceno Calderon, 20, both of Springdale
David Hugh Walker, 41, and Amy Denise McVey, 46, both of Cane Hill
Nov. 1
Michael Shannon Ebra, 51, and Carla Shannon Schrecengost, 48, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Scott Epperson, 30, and Carissa Linda Marie Camp, 26, both of Centerton
Taylor Roland Garner, 21, and Ashlynn Trinidy Green, 20, both of Prairie Grove
Clayton Neal Jorgensen, 31, and Sanaa Salim Ballan Rachid, 43, both of Elkins
Jerry Layne Odom Lawson, 33, and Kristen Amber Callahan, 28, both of Fayetteville
David William Murph, 27, Fayetteville, and Mackenzie Kate Allen, 26, Bentonville
Jared John Randall, 35, and Samantha Leigh Grogan, 33, both of Springdale
Stephen Chase Stroman, 19, and Chelsie Noel Barnes, 21, both of Farmington
Nov. 2
Terry Randall Burdin II, 45, and Lindsey Anne Middleton, 36, both of Springdale
Dylan Leon Coats, 32, Farmington, and Terra Kaline Pitts, 29, Fayetteville
Nobert Debrum, 36, and Telbwe Alik Debrum, 46, both of Springdale
Nov. 3
Garrett Matthew Barker, 18, and Destiny Renea Dyer, 20, both of Fayetteville
Ronald Keith Bilderback, 50, and Angela Kaye Bilderback, 49, both of Springdale
Brock Anderson Kirn Bunch, 29, and Kailan Monet Neri Johnson, 24, both of Springdale
Noah Matthew Gill, 22, and Sara Charlene Brewer, 20, both of Farmington
Kristofer Allen Immesote, 31, and Sarah Megan Keener, 34, both of Elkins
Brian Jarrell Richardson, 42, and Sarah Lane Elsner, 40, both of West Fork
Hector Salas Calvillo, 30, and Estefania Contreras Flores, 30, both of Springdale
Christopher Matthew Sullivan, 41, and Brittaney Nicole Wooldridge, 33, both of Fayetteville
Kevin Meredith Watts, 48, and Stacy Michelle Bay, 39, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.