Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Oct. 25

A.M. Donuts

1771 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Toilet room door is open. Manager lacks food safety certification through an accredited program.

Arsaga's Pushcart

Fayetteville Farmer's Market, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Mamaka Bowls

495 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Silk milk at 50 degrees in storage area small glass refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

McDonald's

4762 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The handwashing sink by the bread area was out of paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in the beverage preparation area is not producing water for washing hands. Beverage preparation area, observed water on the floor, the water is from leaking when cups are dumped in a dump drawer.

Pavilion Buffet

3049 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cut melon was 51 degrees and crab salad at 53 degrees on two buffet tables used for cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Raw shrimp in a bus tub stored on a shelf over oranges and lemons in the walk-in cooler and raw shell eggs in a plastic container stored on a shelf over half and half in the walk-in cooler. Sushi rice was 98 degrees and the rolls made from the sushi rice were 59 degrees. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

The Hill School Elementary Daycare

2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips. Posted permit expired on Aug. 31, 2021. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Oct. 26

Buster Belly's Bar and Deli

420 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Black debris inside the ice machine. The light over the ice does not have a shield. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Con Sabor A Mexico

107 Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A bus tub of raw pork stored over a bucket of chopped onions in the walk-in cooler. Several light shields were missing in the kitchen and food preparation area.

Ms. Nikkis Daycare

101 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips. The test strips provided were for a swimming pool. Posted permit expired on Aug. 31, 2021. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Roger's Recreation Hall

406 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No refrigerator thermometer in the upstairs bar refrigerator. No test strips. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Posted permit expired May 31, 2021.

Samaritan Community Center

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Volunteers were eating, then putting on gloves to continue serving.

Noncritical violations: Volunteers were eating in the kitchen at the time of inspection.

Susan's Restaurant

1440 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Three pies in the refrigerator uncovered. Shelled eggs on the shelf for use, lacking a time stamp.

Noncritical violations: The pie refrigerator had no visible sign of an ambient thermometer.

Tony's Burgers

103 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Freezer has accumulation of debris. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Zaxby's

400 S. Thompson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee taking a drink break while keeping gloves on and then returning to work.

Noncritical violations: In multiple locations, there were pools of standing water. Water shall be removed from the floor surface to prevent bacteria growth.

Oct. 27

Esquina Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: Three food items in the walk-in cooler lacking a cover. Foods in walk-in cooler and the refrigerator units lacking a date food was made.

Noncritical violations: Water has pooled in the walk-in cooler. No certified manager course has been taken.

La Michoacana De Robinson

101 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottle with chlorine does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

McDonald's

207 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: The dishwasher was not dispensing the sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Rainwater was seeping into the walk-in cooler and pooling on the floor. No permit posted.

Neal's Cafe

806 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The ice scoop had food residues on the surface and was in the ice container, the can opener has food residue on the knife surface, the slicer knife has food residue on the surface. The omelet station had five stacks of raw sausage patties on the food preparation table, the cook stated that she was using the sausage and then would put them back.

Noncritical violations: The ice machine's ice shoot has visible black residue on the shoot. The grease collection unit behind the building has grease and food residues visible on the outside of the box and on the ground.

Newk's Eatery

637 E. Joyce Blvd St., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dish washing machine has 0 ppm chlorine concentration.

Noncritical violations: Two food employees are using bracelet. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Pattaya Thai Sushi Restaurant

1210 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No way to dry hands was available at the back hand washing sink. No date markings in food in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No food safety course for managers has been taken.

Rico's Taco Estilo Michoacan

101 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Starbucks Coffee

297 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of holiday cups were stored on the floor. No heat test strips or a dish temp plate. No covered receptacle in the bathroom.

Trinity Prep Day School

56 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottle of soap water was not labeled. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Oct. 29

Daylight Donuts - Incubator

3196 N. College Ave., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wire hand sifter for flour is damaged. Food manager certification certificate is not available for verification.

El Mazatleco Bar and Mexican Grill

4111 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee washed her hands in sink used to clean utensils. Handwashing sink in food preparation area and bar area lack soap. Bar area, handwashing sink is full of utensils and oranges. They offer ceviche of fish (raw frozen fish). In refrigerator, raw eggs are stored above container with ready-to-eat food. Raw beef at 43 degrees, walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Food employees lack hair protection. Forks are stored with the handle up. Test strips are not available (quaternary ammonia and chlorine). Surfaces of equipment are not clean. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Fruxxi Cono

985 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Gardens at Arkanshire

5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: Pimento cheese spread prepared in establishment is date marked 10/20.

Noncritical violations: Small pool of condensation from the air conditioner is on the very end of the dry food storage area floor. Corrugated box reused for containers of food storage in the walk-in refrigerator. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

La Huerta

2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee drink cup stored in food preparation area lacks a lid. Container of brown beans in small steam table temperature is 110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Quinta Inn & Suites

1300 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: The three-compartment sink pipes are leaking into a bucket on the floor.

Noncritical violations: The floors have cereal and food products on them. There is an area behind the three-compartment sink that is lacking particle board, the insulation is visible. No food safety course for manager has been taken.

Nelly Homemade Tamales

4618 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Taqueria El Torito

700 S. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: The line cook rolling up burritos to serve with one bare hand. At the time of inspection, the handwashing sink was filled with plastic bags from tripes. In the front food preparation area, observed dishes were being washed right beside unprotected chips.

Noncritical violations: Two containers of meat thawing on the floor in a back room. Observed no certified manager certificate was available at the time of inspection.

Taqueria Bien Salsa

1902 W. Huntsville Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Foods in the walking cooler lack a cover, cilantro chopped, cooked meats, refried beans and others. Uncovered shredded lettuce stored below raw meat packages. Repeat violation. Foods in the walk-in cooler lack a date marking of when food was prepared.

Noncritical violations: Certified manager certificate was not available at the time of inspection.

Oct. 30

Eros Teatro

329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Mo Tacos and Churros

329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

You Know Uno

326 N. West Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Interior surfaces of ice machine is not clean. Retail food permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 25 -- Apple Tree Academy, 2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; The Galley, 3932 S. Thompson St., Springdale; The Hill School, 88 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; The Hill School Elementary, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Oct. 27 -- Rose Stop, 1003 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Oct. 29 -- 112 Nutrition, 106 Water Ave., Springdale; La Huerta on Wheels, 2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Oct. 30 -- Club Rush Hookah and Cigar Lounge, 550B W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; VIP Club, 326 N. West Ave., Suite 6, Fayetteville; Z330, 330 N. West Ave., Fayetteville