Authorities investigate 2 deaths, house fire in Hot Spring County

A man and woman were found dead inside a Hot Spring County residence that was also the scene of a fire Tuesday morning, state police said.

Agents were contacted around 2:40 a.m. by local authorities who reported the deaths, according to a news release from state police. The home, 4671 Military Road, had also been damaged by fire, the release states.

State police will assist the Hot Spring County sheriff’s office in determining the origin and cause of the fire, and whether foul play was involved in the deaths, state police said.

The bodies will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for determination of the manner and cause of their deaths, the release states.