3 charged with capital murder in White County shooting, authorities say

Three men are facing capital murder charges in the October shooting of a 19-year-old man in White County, authorities said.

On Oct. 27, deputies responded to 122 Usery Road in Kensett around 2:15 a.m. regarding the tenant of the home being injured in a drive-by shooting, according to a news release issued Monday from the White County sheriff’s office.

Tommie Jacoby Welton was found inside the home with a gunshot wound, deputies said.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

Witness statements, along with evidence collected, established Jonathan Henderson, 26, Quinton Alonzo Brown, 20, and Ashton Teron Williams, 20, all of Searcy, as suspects, deputies said.

All three men were charged with capital murder, with Williams also charged with unlawful discharge of a fiearm from a vehicle and aggravated assault, according to the release. The men were being held at White County jail without bond, authorities said.