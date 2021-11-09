OPINION | EDITORIAL: A year is a lifetime

Republican politicians, especially on the national level, are feeling pretty good this week. They should. What they shouldn't be is giddy.

Top Republicans predict big gains in 2022 races

That was a headline in Monday's paper. It quoted all kinds of party officials (elected and otherwise) who were excited by the results of last week's elections, in which Democrat candidates either lost or came close to losing in places they have no business being in competitive races.

But as the saying goes, in politics, a year is a lifetime. What if the virus is a non-story in November 2022? The supply link won't be jammed forever, so the economy is poised to spring back. The embarrassment of Afghanistan will be a year older. What if, instead of 38 percent, the president has a 58 percent approval rating? There are too many variables for anybody to start crowing about an election 111/2 months away.

Once again, we are reminded of something the Sage of Baltimore wrote many years ago:

"Whom the gods would destroy, they first make popular. Let's not forget that the embalmer may be waiting just around the corner."

--H.L. Mencken