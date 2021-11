Paragould, circa 1910: The East School had only recently been completed, and in a remarkable symmetrical style. At the time the state had more than 5,000 independent school districts with annual per pupil spending averaging but $12. The school building was razed in the late 1960s, some of the bricks salvaged for an apartment building in Jonesboro.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203