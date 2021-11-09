Arkansas sees jump in covid cases

The number of new and active covid-19 cases spiked upwards Tuesday, but hospitalizations in the state remained under 300.

The number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered rose by 13,556, to 3,221,933.

"Our vaccine numbers have improved from last Tuesday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "While many of these doses are boosters, we need to continue to work to get first doses administered. Winter is approaching, and the vaccine is our best defense against the spread of COVID."

Last Tuesday, Nov. 2, providers reported that 10,327 vaccine doses had been administered.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 dipped by one to 288, while the number of virus patients who were on ventilators dropped by two to 63.

Another 614 new coronavirus cases were added — 473 more than the previous day — bringing the cumulative total to 517,000.

There were 129 covid patients in the intensive care unit Tuesday, five more than the day before.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 86 to 8,522.

The state’s death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 14 to 8,522.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.