Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Central Arkansas Library System's millage increase passes easily

by Joe Flaherty | November 9, 2021 at 10:14 p.m.
"I Voted" stickers sit on a table, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Cambridge City Hall annex, on the first morning of early voting in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Little Rock voters approved a proposed 0.5-mill increase to the local property-tax rate that supports the Central Arkansas Library System's operations and maintenance during a special election Tuesday.

Supporters of the millage increase had a wide lead when results from early and absentee ballots were released, and the lopsided outcome did not change as election-day ballots were counted.

Complete but unofficial results from the Pulaski County Election Commission on Tuesday night were:

For 4,842

Against 1,973

Library officials had requested the increase earlier this year in order to stabilize the budget over a long-term time horizon. Expanded facilities and the cost of digital materials led them to seek more investment from Little Rock's property-tax base.

The increase from 3.3 to 3.8 mills represents the first boost to the library system's Little Rock millage rate that funds operations since a 2007 referendum. Library officials anticipate the millage increase will generate approximately $2.3 million to $2.4 million per year.

A millage is a property-tax device commonly used by schools and libraries. Each mill is equivalent to the dollar amount paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

Residents outside Little Rock who nonetheless reside within the library system's service area will not see their millage rate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT