Central Arkansas Library System's millage increase passes easily

Little Rock voters approved a proposed 0.5-mill increase to the local property-tax rate that supports the Central Arkansas Library System's operations and maintenance during a special election Tuesday.

Supporters of the millage increase had a wide lead when results from early and absentee ballots were released, and the lopsided outcome did not change as election-day ballots were counted.

Complete but unofficial results from the Pulaski County Election Commission on Tuesday night were:

For 4,842

Against 1,973

Library officials had requested the increase earlier this year in order to stabilize the budget over a long-term time horizon. Expanded facilities and the cost of digital materials led them to seek more investment from Little Rock's property-tax base.

The increase from 3.3 to 3.8 mills represents the first boost to the library system's Little Rock millage rate that funds operations since a 2007 referendum. Library officials anticipate the millage increase will generate approximately $2.3 million to $2.4 million per year.

A millage is a property-tax device commonly used by schools and libraries. Each mill is equivalent to the dollar amount paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

Residents outside Little Rock who nonetheless reside within the library system's service area will not see their millage rate change.