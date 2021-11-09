Century Farm Program inducts locals

Southeast Arkansas farms are among the 32 inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program on Nov. 5.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was joined by Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture in inducting the 32 additional Arkansas farms into the program.

The Arkansas Century Farm Program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years, according to a news release.

Area inductees include:

Jefferson County

• M.H. Pipkin Family Farm (Est. 1909)

• Shaw Farm (Est. 1900)

Arkansas County

• John Berry Horton Farm (Est. 1899)

Bradley County

• Oak Dale Farm (Est. 1851)

Dallas County

• Crimp & Eddie Knight Legacy Farm (Est. 1919)

Desha County

• John Tucker Estate (Est. 1905).

A list of Arkansas Century Farms can be found at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Century_Farm_Inductee_Weblist_2021.pdf.

Prison offers covid-19 booster shots

Wellpath, the Arkansas Department of Corrections' contracted medical provider, began offering qualified inmates and residents the covid-19 vaccine booster last week.

Approximately 8,000 inmates and residents are eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's Janssen boosters. Booster distribution is expected to be completed by Nov. 23, according to a news release.

DHS seeks Medicaid council clients

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) is seeking clients or caregivers of clients from across the state to serve on the Medicaid Client Voice Council.

DHS is starting the council to amplify client voices and increase feedback from the beneficiaries of Medicaid-funded programs, according to a news release.

Council members are required to be enrolled in at least one Medicaid program. The council will meet every other month, with the goal of improving the quality and delivery of Medicaid services for all Arkansans by learning from the experiences and hearing the ideas of the people DHS serves.

Interested participants can apply at ar.gov/clientvoice or pick up an application at any DHS county office. Participants will be paid a stipend per meeting and reimbursement for transportation costs to and from Little Rock (if necessary). Details: Jason Pederson at 501-658-1217 or Jason.Pederson@dhs.arkansas.gov.

VA schedules virtual claims event

Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual claims clinic for Arkansas veterans from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 18. Interested participants should call (501) 370-3829 by 5 p.m. Nov. 17 to reserve a timeslot to speak one-on-one with a VA benefits representative, according to a news release.

During the clinic, veterans may speak to VA staff who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits. Staff are available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties.

For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.