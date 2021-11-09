Child, man die in 2 accidents on state's roads

A Stuttgart man died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 1 in Indian Bay, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Hershel L. Garrison, 84, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic westbound on the highway at around 4:29 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned twice, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

An unidentified minor died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Arkansas 237 in Miller County, according to another state police report.

The minor was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt that was travelling southbound on the highway at around 2:24 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Hyundai Elantra head-on, the report said.

Megan Wood, 23, of Texarkana, the driver of the Chevrolet, and two unidentified minors were injured in the crash, as was Gary Krieger, 54, of Texarkana, the driver of the Elantra, the report said.

