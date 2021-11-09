OPINION | COLUMNIST: As a mother and a pediatrician, I will allow my kids to get the covid shot

Dear parents: Please get your kids vaccinated. I'm doing so this week.

As a pediatrician at Duke Health, I've seen many children and families suffer from covid-19 over the last 20 months. The parents of my patients tell me about the fevers, body aches, headaches, and loss of smell that have lasted for months. With approval of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, we can ease a great deal of that heartache.

Covid-19 has not only harmed adults. In North Carolina, about 250,000 of the state's covid-19 cases--roughly 1 in every 6--has been a child. And with the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant over the last several months, more and more children have become infected.

Covid-19 is unpredictable. Some children have it and never know; symptoms can be nonexistent, mild, serious, or deadly. But even a mild or asymptomatic infection can force a child into quarantine, a disruption to the predictable consistent routine that helps children thrive.

A recent report showed that one out of every three children admitted to the hospital with covid-19 ends up in the intensive care unit and may need life support. Over 700 children have died of covid-19 in the United States, more than usually die of influenza in an average year.

And covid-19 has had a disproportionate impact on children of color. Black and Hispanic children represent more than half of the child hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19.

Over the last year my kids have watched me on countless virtual town halls sharing stories about the hardships my patients and their families face. They have heard their father, a pulmonologist and intensive care doctor, come home day after day talking about the different ways he and his team try to save the lives of people suffering from covid-19.

My children are 7 and 9 years old, and I see the vaccine as a chance to give them agency--to empower them in this fight. And the good news is that we have a safe and effective way to do it.

Gabriela M. Maradiaga Panayotti is a pediatrician at Duke Health.