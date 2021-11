Authorities are investigating the death of 17-year-old Savana Kathleen Elliot as a homicide, according to the Pope County sheriff’s office.

Human remains were recovered in the Pope County portion of the Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge Oct. 23, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (479) 968-0911 or the sheriff’s office tip line at (479) 968-6545.