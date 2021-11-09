THE RECRUITING GUY: Georgia defensive lineman enjoys Fayetteville visit

The University of Arkansas made quite the impression on one of the top sophomore football prospects in Georgia during Saturday's 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Defensive end KingJoseph Edwards, 6-4, 228 pounds, of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, arrived in Fayetteville on Saturday morning on a direct flight from Atlanta to visit the Hogs.

The recruiting staff, headed up by executive director of recruiting & player personnel Butler Benton, director of on-campus recruiting Callie Conway and associate director of on-campus recruiting Maddie Pool, entertained about 70 prospects Saturday.

"Arkansas is blessed with good supportive staff," Edwards said. "They made sure I met with the D-line coaches and met the head coach."

College coaches can't make direct contact with prospects until Sept. 1 of their junior years. Colleges have to communicate with sophomores and younger prospects through their high school coaches.

Edwards said he enjoyed his first face-to-face contact with Arkansas defensive line coach Jermial Ashley.

"Coach Ashley offered me a few months, back but due to regulations I'm unable to talk to him over the phone," Edwards said. "Meeting him in person was an honor."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Edwards a 4-star recruit.

"Big-time prospect with good size, excellent feet and an aggressive style of play," Lemming said.

Edwards has 41 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in 10 games of this season while also having 5 catches for 82 yards, 1 touchdown and a carry for 36 yards at tight end.

"We talked about my versatility on D-line because recently my high school coach has been playing me at middle linebacker, and he was interested in how I felt about it," Edwards said of Ashley. "He also was excited I can work both sides of the ball."

He was able to spend a good amount of time with Coach Sam Pittman.

"The head coach was very friendly had lots of questions and mentioned he liked my agility and speed," Edwards said. "He told me he was impressed with my skill. I was very happy he recognized your hard work. We spoke before the game and during team warm-ups. He's a good guy."

Edwards has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida State, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech and Central Florida.

"Coach Ashley let me know I would work well and would have lots of opportunity for playing time," Edwards said.

Running back Dominique Johnson's go-ahead touchdown run with 21 seconds left in the game to propel the Razorbacks to victory impressed Edwards.

"It was good to see the team work hard for the win," Edwards said. "We were down until the last 30 seconds of the game. They did an amazing job."

Edwards had a lot of interaction with the Arkansas fans on Twitter after saying, "I luv it here!" during the early part of Saturday's game. That prompted fans to encourage him to commit to the Razorbacks.

"The fans are one of the best parts of going to visit," Edwards said. "They are very passionate and supportive. I loved their commitment to the team. I am Class of 2024. I am still young and working hard. They [Arkansas] are for sure at the top of my list for commitment. I am going to continue to work hard. I'll be out there for another visit in the spring."

