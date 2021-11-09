DEAR HELOISE: In an earlier column about fire safety, while all of your advice was good, the most important aspect of home fire safety is to ensure that each home is equipped with working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, and that they are checked regularly to make sure they function. I say this as a person who spent over 30 years in the fire service, who has been to numerous incidents where smoke detectors have saved lives, as well as incidents where nonfunctioning or nonexistent detectors couldn't do the jobs they were intended to do.

-- Robert Cavaglieri, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I use the calendar on my phone for all appointments, reminders and important information. I don't even own a wall or desk calendar. I color code my entries. Blue: doctor's appointment. Red: dinner with friends. Yellow: work-related. Green: important reminders. There are numerous colors to choose from. I also am able to set alarms to remind me of a forthcoming appointment, etc. I can do a day in advance or minutes or hours ahead of time.

Since I usually don't go without my smartphone, this makes scheduling so much easier. Plus, if I'm on the phone, I'll put the caller on speaker and go to the calendar.

-- Kathy Rex, via email

DEAR HELOISE: As a senior citizen, I've often wondered what would happen if I became incapacitated while exercising. I don't take my wallet or phone into the gym, so I keep a piece of paper with a copy of my driver's license, health insurance card, covid vaccination card and emergency contact information in my gym bag. Also, when I go for a walk, I wear a dog tag that has my name and address, my doctor's name and phone number, and my emergency contact information.

-- Lynne Watkins in California

DEAR READERS: If your clothing comes out of the washer smelling sour, here's what to do.

Wash the clothing again in small loads with the usual amount of detergent. Run it at the highest water level setting and the hottest temperature that is safe for the fabrics. Then place the washed loads into the dryer immediately. Do not overload the washer. Clothes need to move freely so they are rinsed well. This should solve the problem.

