HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after 11 weeks

The regular season has ended, meaning that it’s time for the playoffs in high school football.

The biggest game of the regular season came on the final Friday night as No. 1 Bryant took on then-No. 2 Conway. The game lived up to its billing as Bryant drove down the field late in the fourth quarter and scored with just seconds left on the clock to win 32-29.

These two teams could see each other again in the playoffs.

Here are the updated rankings at the end of the regular season:

OVERALL

Bryant Fayetteville Conway Pulaski Academy Bentonville Benton Camden Fairview Shiloh Christian Greenbrier North Little Rock

CLASS 7A

Bryant Fayetteville Conway Bentonville North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

Benton Little Rock Parkview El Dorado Greenwood Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Camden Fairview Greenbrier White Hall Vilonia

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Stuttgart Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Charleston Harding Academy

CLASS 2A