HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after 11 weeks

by Rex Nelson | November 9, 2021 at 10:02 a.m.
Bryant running back Chris Gannaway (41) dives over Conway safety Trey Roberts (15) during the second quarter of Bryant's 32-29 win on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at John McConnell Stadium in Conway. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The regular season has ended, meaning that it’s time for the playoffs in high school football.

The biggest game of the regular season came on the final Friday night as No. 1 Bryant took on then-No. 2 Conway. The game lived up to its billing as Bryant drove down the field late in the fourth quarter and scored with just seconds left on the clock to win 32-29.

These two teams could see each other again in the playoffs.

Here are the updated rankings at the end of the regular season:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Fayetteville
  3. Conway
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Bentonville
  6. Benton
  7. Camden Fairview
  8. Shiloh Christian
  9. Greenbrier
  10. North Little Rock

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Fayetteville
  3. Conway
  4. Bentonville
  5. North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

  1. Benton
  2. Little Rock Parkview
  3. El Dorado
  4. Greenwood
  5. Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Camden Fairview
  3. Greenbrier
  4. White Hall
  5. Vilonia

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Stuttgart
  5. Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Charleston
  5. Harding Academy

CLASS 2A

  1. Bigelow
  2. McCrory
  3. Clarendon
  4. Hazen
  5. Des Arc
