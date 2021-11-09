Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hogs rally to beat Mercer in season opener

by Matt Jones | November 9, 2021 at 8:53 p.m.
Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) reaches Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to block a shot by Mercer guard Jalen Johnson (20) during the first half of play in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Mercer 74-61 in the season opener Tuesday.

Senior guard JD Notae scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Razorbacks, who improved to 29-0 in home openers at Bud Walton Arena.

Notae scored 17 points after halftime and Arkansas outscored Mercer 46-25 in the second half. The Bears led 36-28 at halftime.

Notae scored four quick points to spark an 11-2 run in the first 2:03 of the second half. Notae’s three-pointer with 17:53 remaining gave the Razorbacks a 39-38 lead — their first lead since 22-20 with 8:35 to play in the first half.

Notae shot 11 of 26 from the field and 5 of 14 from three-point range.

The Razorbacks were 26 of 55 overall and 6 of 21 from three-point range, but 16 of 29 and 3 of 9 in the second half. Arkansas also hit 11 of 13 free throws after halftime after a 5 of 9 start at the line.

Mercer didn’t fold against the second-half surge. The Bears got back-to-back three-pointers from James Glisson and Jalen Johnson to take a 44-42 lead, and the teams traded leads seven times until a 7-0 Arkansas run put the Razorbacks ahead 60-54 on a fast-break layup by Chris Lykes with 7:07 remaining.

The Bears never got closer than three points the rest of the way.

Mercer hit 13 of 31 three-point attempts to stay within striking distance, including 8 of 17 before halftime. The Bears built a 34-24 lead with 2:57 left in the first half.

Glisson and Kamar Robertson scored 12 points to lead Mercer, and Shawn Walker and Felipe Haase added 10 apiece.

Au’Diese Toney, a transfer from Pittsburgh, scored 18 points and had a team-high 11 rebounds in his debut for the Razorbacks. Lykes, who transferred from Miami, added 16 points.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Saturday when it hosts Gardner-Webb at 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT