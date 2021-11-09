Hogs rally to beat Mercer in season opener

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Mercer 74-61 in the season opener Tuesday.

Senior guard JD Notae scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Razorbacks, who improved to 29-0 in home openers at Bud Walton Arena.

Notae scored 17 points after halftime and Arkansas outscored Mercer 46-25 in the second half. The Bears led 36-28 at halftime.

Notae scored four quick points to spark an 11-2 run in the first 2:03 of the second half. Notae’s three-pointer with 17:53 remaining gave the Razorbacks a 39-38 lead — their first lead since 22-20 with 8:35 to play in the first half.

Notae shot 11 of 26 from the field and 5 of 14 from three-point range.

The Razorbacks were 26 of 55 overall and 6 of 21 from three-point range, but 16 of 29 and 3 of 9 in the second half. Arkansas also hit 11 of 13 free throws after halftime after a 5 of 9 start at the line.

Mercer didn’t fold against the second-half surge. The Bears got back-to-back three-pointers from James Glisson and Jalen Johnson to take a 44-42 lead, and the teams traded leads seven times until a 7-0 Arkansas run put the Razorbacks ahead 60-54 on a fast-break layup by Chris Lykes with 7:07 remaining.

The Bears never got closer than three points the rest of the way.

Mercer hit 13 of 31 three-point attempts to stay within striking distance, including 8 of 17 before halftime. The Bears built a 34-24 lead with 2:57 left in the first half.

Glisson and Kamar Robertson scored 12 points to lead Mercer, and Shawn Walker and Felipe Haase added 10 apiece.

Au’Diese Toney, a transfer from Pittsburgh, scored 18 points and had a team-high 11 rebounds in his debut for the Razorbacks. Lykes, who transferred from Miami, added 16 points.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Saturday when it hosts Gardner-Webb at 2 p.m.