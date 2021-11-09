• Richard Soliz, 54, who spent 28 days at a Seattle hospital, including two stints in the intensive care unit, when he developed multiple blood clots on his lungs after catching the coronavirus, apologized to the doctors and nurses who cared for him, saying "it all could have been avoided" if he'd gotten vaccinated.

• Keith McGreal contacted city officials in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to let them know that one of the city's blue trash barrels, now covered in barnacles, had washed up on a County Mayo beach on Ireland's west coast, carried more than 3,500 miles by the Gulf Stream.

• Wang Yaping, a 41-year-old Chinese astronaut, became the first Chinese woman to conduct a spacewalk as part of a six-month mission to the country's new space station where she installed equipment and carried out tests.

• Jeff Hoverson of Minot, N.D., a Republican state legislator, missed a rally he organized in opposition to covid-19 vaccine mandates after testing positive for the coronavirus, saying he's "feeling rough" but is taking ivermectin and that the animal deworming drug "is keeping me out of the hospital."

• Raymond Wong, a New York City police sergeant, faces disciplinary action after he fired three shots while off-duty at an after-hours karaoke bar in Queens during a fight with three men who refused to tip a server, authorities said.

• Lynn Cawthorne, 54, a Caddo Parish, La., commissioner, and his sister, Belena Turner, 50, both of Shreveport and accused of defrauding a federally funded summer food program for children, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, prosecutors said.

• Bailey Boswell, 27, convicted of murder in the death and dismemberment of a Lincoln, Neb., store clerk, was sentenced to life in prison and avoided becoming the first woman in state history to be sentenced to death.

• Dezire Baganda, 26, accused of pulling a gun on a Nashville, Tenn., church congregation before he was tackled by a "heroic" pastor and then pinned to the floor and disarmed by other church members, faces 15 counts of aggravated assault, police said.

• Justin Cutts, a high school principal in Rocklin, Calif., told parents that "appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken" after social science students were asked in an online quiz to identify "A group of complete idiots," with potential answers listed as: "KKK," "all of Florida," "Fox news" and "Texans."