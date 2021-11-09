Jan. 6 committee issues 6 more subpoenas

WASHINGTON -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued subpoenas Monday to six top advisers to former President Donald Trump, including two who were active in the hotel "command center" where Trump's loyal backers in January oversaw efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Those subpoenaed to provide testimony and documents include scholar John Eastman, who outlined a legal strategy in early January to delay or deny Joe Biden the presidency, and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who led efforts to investigate voting fraud in key states. Both were present at the hotel near the White House during the first week in January.

The list also includes three members of the Trump reelection campaign: campaign manager Bill Stepien; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; and Angela McCallum, the national executive assistant to Trump's campaign. The committee also issued a subpoena for Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

All of them reportedly participated in discussions about challenging the election results, though Stepien, according to published reports, was initially skeptical of claims made by some of Trump's legal advisers, including his former personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani.

Eastman has become a witness of keen interest to the committee because of the role he played laying out legal scenarios to deny Biden the presidency, including during an Oval Office meeting Jan. 4 with Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

At the command center, Eastman huddled with Trump advisers including Giuliani, former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and Kerik to develop plans to pressure Pence to take actions Jan. 6 that Eastman suggested were within the vice president's powers. Those actions included blocking or delaying the counting of electoral votes from battleground states where results were in dispute.

Those states became the focus of the effort in the hotel command center to find evidence of fraud that might compel state legislators to challenge Biden's victory.

In those first days in January, Trump allies in the command center called members of Republican-dominated legislatures in swing states that Eastman had spotlighted in his memos, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, encouraging them to convene special sessions to investigate fraud and to reassign Electoral College votes from Biden to Trump.

Kerik said he had been working with Giuliani since two days after the election and that they continued until Jan. 19. "I believed until Inauguration Day that something could be done -- that's why the fight was still going on," Kerik told The Washington Post in a recent interview.

Eastman arrived at the command center on the same day that Trump organized an Oval Office meeting to discuss replacing then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general close to Eastman who proposed that the department push for probes of Trump's election fraud claims in Georgia and elsewhere. Rosen, other department officials and White House counsel Pat Cipollone all threatened to resign during the three-hour meeting if Clark were appointed.

The committee had previously subpoenaed Clark, who received a postponement of his scheduled appearance last week after his lawyer abruptly resigned. The committee had also sought documents Eastman had prepared making the case that the vice president had authority under the Constitution to delay or reject electoral results from key states.

Eastman's first memo on the topic, only two pages long, described a six-point plan by which Pence could effectively commandeer the electoral counting process and enable Trump to win.