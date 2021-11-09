JBU women's soccer to host NAIA Opening Round games in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- For the third consecutive season, John Brown University's historic Alumni Field has been selected as one of 10 hosts for the 2021 NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship Opening Rounds, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Thursday morning.

Each of the 10 Opening Round sites will feature four teams. Play will begin Nov. 18 and finish Nov. 20, offering teams a single day of rest between the semifinal matches and the Opening Round finals. The winner of each Opening Round bracket will advance to the final site in Orange Beach, Ala. Final site play begins on Nov. 30.

Selections of each site were made in part by the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship Selection Committee. The committee is comprised of head coaches and administrators from around the nation. Selections take into account geography, facilities and host qualification.

The JBU women's soccer program was selected as an Opening Round host in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Golden Eagles are 3-0-1 all-time on their own pitch as part of the Opening Round, including a dramatic 2-1 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan last spring -- extending the program's record-breaking season in which the Golden Eagles finished undefeated at 14-0-1.