OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Remember its actions | Thank someone else | Make libraries better

Remember its actions

Did anyone notice that none of the Arkansas representatives voted to support the infrastructure bill that would help Arkansas? They were all quick to raise the debt ceiling for Trump to shovel trillions of dollars to the rich, and gave him a blank check to end his term by increasing the national debt by nearly $7.8 trillion.

I believe the Republican Party is a partisan, vindictive wall that has no interest in what is best for the country but only in supporting partisan politics and spreading propaganda. Sane voters should remember this during elections.

JERRY WAYNE DAVIS

Hot Springs

Thank someone else

Absolutely mind-blowing that our entire congressional delegation, both congressmen and senators, voted against the infrastructure bill. In a year where the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis needed repair and caused serious economic impact, you would think this would have been easy to support.

Arkansas has over 12,000 bridges but according to one estimate, "at least 2,855 bridges in Arkansas do not meet federal standards and have been labeled 'functionally obsolete' or 'structurally deficient,' according to data provided to ArkansasOnline by the state Highway and Transportation Department."

ARDOT estimates over the next 10 years that almost $20 billion will be needed for roads, highways, and bridges, but only expects around $3 billion in state, local and federal funding. So, the next time you drive over a bridge being repaired, you can thank a congressman or senator from somewhere besides Arkansas for having the vision to step up and deliver.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

Make libraries better

I hope Little Rock voters will ignore the argle-bargle in Sunday's paper about public library funding and vote for their library this Tuesday. The simple facts are that the Central Arkansas Library System serves the largest number of people in Arkansas and provides the greatest variety of services to them. Logic should tell anyone that such a rich variety of programs that CALS offers is not free.

The citizens of Little Rock have one of the best public libraries in the country, and it is a bargain. I am confident that they will dismiss the nonsense in Sunday's paper and vote to make their library system even better.

BOBBY ROBERTS

Little Rock

Bobby Roberts is the retired director of CALS.

A chilling reminder

Thank you, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, for publishing The Washington Post's story summarizing the actions of our political leaders before, during, and after Jan. 6. The article described a traitor willing to burn our country to the ground to suit his needs and was a chilling reminder that despite our advanced civilization, large numbers of humans can be easily duped by the greasiest of con men.

TODD DAHLIN

Mountain Home

Responses laughable

While reading the Sunday paper, I couldn't help but chuckle at the responses of the state's congressional delegation to the passage of the much-needed and long-overdue legislation. But first off, I applaud Gov. Asa Hutchinson's comments on the bill, who correctly noted the bipartisanship of the bill that works for the American people.

You see, governors actually have to run something, while those in Congress basically run their mouths and just try to hold on to their position, and aren't responsible for anything.

Back to our congressional delegation. Rep. French Hill, fresh off getting some breathing room thanks to the state Legislature, mouthed that the whole thing was smoke and mirrors and enunciated some other GOP buzzwords.

First off, I don't give a rat's you-know-what about our congressional delegation and what they say, and two, you just wait. Next time Millionaire Hill is running for re-election, his picture will be in this very publication posing at a ribbon-cutting of some bridge or broadband project made possible by the infrastructure bill. And he will be grinning ear to ear, probably wider than he was when he was standing beside Ol' Blue when he first went to Congress.

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock

A ludicrous process

I have followed the recent reapportionment process not just in Arkansas, but nationally. It has brought out the worst instincts and behavior by members of both parties on a state and federal office level. I find it inconceivable that the founding fathers would approve of our current partisan approach. When this country was founded, political parties played virtually no role in the legislative process as we know it today, and our first president, George Washington, actually warned against them.

The only rational way to resolve this is to universally take the same step that a number of states have already done: have reapportionment done by a nonpartisan board comprised of equal numbers from each party and/or political independents. To allow the elected to choose their electors can only be described as ludicrous.

PHILLIP J. PETERS

Little Rock