Little Rock School Board to consider student achievement and enrollment goals at special meeting Thursday

The Little Rock School Board at a special meeting Thursday will consider a proposed set of goals for Superintendent Mike Poore to pursue in regard to student achievement, student enrollment, employee salaries and other areas of operations.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for the special meeting, which will be followed by the board's regular monthly session to set the agenda for the Nov. 18 business meeting.

[DOCUMENT: Read LRSD Board's proposed goals » arkansasonline.com/119goals/]

Little Rock School Board member Jeff Wood drafted a resolution that lists the goals based on the sentiments expressed during the board's work session earlier this year with Micah Ali, a board training consultant who is also the longtime school president in the Compton, Calif., Unified School District.

"After handing it off to you all, ... I don't want to own this document," Wood told fellow board members recently about the proposal.

"This is our document, our goals, so whatever revisions you see as necessary to the expectations of achievement, or the time frame in which things are accomplished, I welcome all of your comments," Wood said.

The draft resolution covers seven categories of operations.

"[I]t is the desire of this Board of Education to build and maintain a world-class school district that fosters learning in such a way that all students, upon graduation, are prepared for a rewarding and abundant life," states the introduction to the goals.

The first goal calls for an annual increase of 2% or more in the numbers of students who achieve at "ready" and "exceeding" levels on the state's end-of-year math and literacy exams. That would begin with the 2022 annual state assessment, which is currently the ACT Aspire exams.

The goals also call for closing the achievement gaps among students -- by raising the results of lower-performing students. More specifically, the goal calls for reducing the difference in combined "ready" and "exceeding" results between students of different races and between socio-economic groups of students by 2% or more every year as compared to the prior year.

Stopping the 21,000-student district's decline in enrollment is another of the goals. The resolution calls for a halt to the falling kindergarten-through-12th grade enrollment beginning with the 2022-23 school year and then increasing kindergarten-through-12th-grade enrollment to 25,000 by Oct. 1, 2030.

The goals call for increasing and maintaining teacher salaries to the point that the district ranks among the top five school districts in Arkansas in teacher salaries at every career level and education level by August 2024 and remain there every year thereafter.

Increasing by 5% annually until the end of 2026-27 the number of certificates awarded students for achievement in career pathways is another one of the goals.

Another goal calls for integrating social, emotional learning districtwide, which would entail establishing policies, professional development, funding, time and personnel.

"Establishing an infrastructure for social and emotional learning ensures that it remains a visible priority in the school," the draft goal states.

The goals also address the issue of special education so as "to promote growth in students' cognitive, physical, social and emotional needs."

That includes providing effective transition services to post-secondary experiences so that students with disabilities are prepared to lead productive and independent adult lives.

The School Board would expect the superintendent to consult with the board from time to time regarding the resources and strategies needed to achieve the goals.

Further, the board would "promote the successes of, and hold accountable, any and all employees of the Little Rock School District for the achievement of these goals," the draft resolution says.

School Board member Greg Adams welcomed the draft goals at the board's meeting late last month but asked for time to "get into the weeds on the numbers," to have some discussion with district leaders about the proposed measurements to determine if they are achievable or could even be higher.

Adams also asked that a measurement be identified and included for the special education goal.

That kind of discussion is expected to take place at Thursday's meeting.

"I think the resolution is a good starting place and framework for discussion," Adams said in response to questions about the goals Monday.

"I believe more discussion is needed before adopting goals," he said.