Little Rock voters set to decide on Central Arkansas Library System property-tax increase

Little Rock voters will go to the polls today to decide whether to authorize a 0.5-mill increase in the property-tax rate that supports the Central Arkansas Library System's operations and maintenance.

Library officials believe that if approved the millage increase will help stabilize the system's budget and forestall cuts to services thanks to the anticipated $2.3 million to $2.4 million in new annual revenue.

One mill equals the dollar amount paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

Today's special election in Little Rock comes one week after Central Arkansas residents voted to authorize tax measures on behalf of the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts.

But if the library system's supporters feel those results bode well, the millage vote also follows a dismal showing for a proposed Little Rock sales-tax increase backed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr., which failed in a Sept. 14 referendum, 62% to 38%.

The library system's operations-and-maintenance rate in Little Rock will increase from 3.3 to 3.8 mills if voters give approval. Residents in the other Central Arkansas jurisdictions served by the library will not see their millage rates change.

Efforts to set the stage for a 2021 millage referendum began in earnest earlier this year. Preliminary discussions among library officials started to build up steam around February, and the Little Rock city board in August voted to call the election.

The library system's executive director, Nate Coulter, has said the desire to move away from relying on capital-improvement bond revenue to fund the materials budget, as well as revenue lagging expenses lately, has led to a budget squeeze that requires a long-term solution.

In particular, the lending framework for digital materials like e-books and audiobooks is more costly for the library system to finance compared to physical materials, Coulter has said.

The early-vote total released Monday by the Pulaski County Election Commission indicated 2,752 ballots have been cast in the library system's referendum, including 184 ballots that day.

The sum represented just 2.3% of the 120,301 eligible voters in Little Rock, according to the commission.

Monday was the last day of early voting. Residents who wished to cast a ballot early on Monday had to go to the Pulaski County Regional Building.

Several library branches served as early-voting sites last week.

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors last Tuesday gave approval to a symbolic resolution expressing support for the library system's millage increase. The resolution was adopted as part of the consent agenda without discussion.

The measure's text noted that the last millage increase in Little Rock tied to the library system took place in 2007. Since then, two new libraries have been added and other facilities expanded while costs for digital technologies have increased, the resolution said.

During the 2007 referendum, Little Rock voters approved separate questions of a permanent 0.5-mill increase for operations, taking the Little Rock rate to its present level of 3.3 mills, and a temporary 1-mill increase for bonds.

The Little Rock mayor boosted the library system's campaign in a message of his own shared Monday afternoon on Twitter. He posted a photo of an early-voting sticker.

"Just finished voting FOR @CALibrarySystem's future!" Scott wrote. "#LittleRock's neighborhood libraries help tie our diverse communities together and unlock our #potential."

Although she expressed hesitation about predicting the future, Anna Morshedi, a volunteer with a local campaign group supporting the millage increase called the Coalition for Neighborhood Libraries, said she had "lots of confidence that the voters in Little Rock will continue to support the Central Arkansas Library System, just as they have shown in the past."

People have seen the value of the library system, especially during the covid-19 pandemic as they leaned into the library in ways they had not in the past, she said by phone Monday.

According to Morshedi, a small election-night gathering of supporters was planned for Hill Station, the restaurant and bar located in the Hillcrest neighborhood.