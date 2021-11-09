Local sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Bentonville West 60, CAC 42

Marybeth Dyson had 24 points as West defeated Central Arkansas Christian in a game played Monday night at Lamar.

The Lady Wolverines (1-0) led 12-7 after one quarter and continued to pull away in their first game with Dion Hargrove as their new head coach. West led 34-20 at halftime and 48-26 after three quarters.

Maysa Willis was the only other Lady Wolverine in double figures with 11. Riley Bryant had 19 for CAC.

West travels to Conway for the Dandra Thomas Invitational and will play a 4 p.m. Thursday game against Little Rock Christian.

Harrison 46, Dardanelle 37

Reese Ricketts scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the second half as Harrison defeated Dardanelle in a game played Monday in Clarksville.

The Lady Goblins, who were playing their first game under new head coach Stacie Klott, had a slim 19-17 halftime lead but extended that to a 35-29 margin after three quarters.

Clare Barger added 13 points and Claire Cecil 12, including a trio of 3-pointers, for the defending Class 4A state champion.

Booneville 57, Mansfield 51

Leigh Swint scored 15 points as Booneville pulled away late and defeated Mansfield in the season opener for both teams.

Booneville led 39-38 to start the fourth quarter, but the game was tied at 45 with 3:35 remaining before the Lady Bearcats took control.

Carah Miller added 10 points for Booneville. Kynslee Ward and Harlie Fuller paced Mansfield with 14 points apiece.

BOYS

Farmington 84, CAC 61

Layne Taylor scored 35 points as Farmington blew away Central Arkansas Christian during the Lamar Invitational.

Logan Burch added 15 points and Mateo Carbonel 10 for the Cardinals (1-0), who return to action with an 8:30 p.m. game today against host Lamar.

Booneville 68, Mansfield 63 (OT)

Evan Escobedo had 27 points as Booneville needed overtime to defeat Mansfield and spoil Josh Brown's debut as the Tigers coach.

The Bearcats led 54-47 midway through the fourth quarter before Mansfield fought back and tied the game at 58 with seconds left in regulation. Booneville then outscored Mansfield 10-5 over the extra 4 minutes.

Colter Fisher added 14 points and London Lee 11 for the Bearcats. Ethan Pettus had 27 points for Mansfield while Tyler Escalante chipped in 14.