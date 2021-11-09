Little Rock man charged in fatal hit-and-run

Little Rock Police arrested a the man suspected in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run Saturday at the intersection of West 12th and Peyton streets, according to Little Rock police.

John Hill, 34, of Little Rock was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday on a charge of hit-and-run with injury or death, a Class B felony charge, according to his arrest report.

The woman struck by the vehicle later died as a result of her injures, according to a Little Rock police statement made via Twitter.

Additional vehicles were involved in the collision, according to the police statement, though no details were provided.

The driver fled the scene and made no attempt to contact police, the report states.

Police spokesperson Mark Edwards said Monday evening the name of the female pedestrian was not available. Her body was sent to the state crime lab, he said.

Hill was taken to the Pulaski County jail.

When asked for the accident report and any more information about how the other vehicles were involved and if anyone else was injured, Edwards said he did not have the information and that the report would have to obtained at the police headquarters at the cost of $10.