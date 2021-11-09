Little Rock police identify victim in slaying

Authorities have identified a 60-year-old man fatally shot in Little Rock over the weekend, police said Monday.

Little Rock Police officers responded to the 3400 block of West 10th Street after a 911 call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to police. Neighbors indicated the shooting happened after an argument between two men led to the victim's death.

Authorities have identified the victim as 60-year-old Bertrand White of Little Rock, according to a Twitter post from the city's police department. Police later arrested Sedalia Robinson Jr., 64, in connection with White's murder, authorities said.

Robinson, who faces a charge of first-degree murder, was booked into the Pulaski County jail. He remained there Monday without bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.