LR real estate trust sets call on earnings

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings after the stock market closes today.

The Little Rock company's management team is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the results. The dial-in number for participants is (888) 390-0546.

A replay of the call will be available until Nov. 17 and can be accessed by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and passcode 779681. A transcript of the call also will be archived on the company's website at bsrreit.com.