Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LR real estate trust sets call on earnings

by Andrew Moreau | November 9, 2021 at 1:54 a.m.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings after the stock market closes today.

The Little Rock company's management team is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the results. The dial-in number for participants is (888) 390-0546.

A replay of the call will be available until Nov. 17 and can be accessed by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and passcode 779681. A transcript of the call also will be archived on the company's website at bsrreit.com.

Print Headline: LR real estate trust sets call on earnings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT