Morgan a semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan was named Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which has been awarded each year since 2010 to the top college player who began his career as a walk-on.

The award is named after Harrison native Brandon Burlsworth, a walk-on who bloomed into an All-American with the Razorbacks in 1998.

Morgan, a sixth-year senior from Greenwood, was one of three finalists last year for the trophy, which was awarded to Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey.

Morgan has 67 tackles, including 4.5 for loss in 9 games this season for the Razorbacks. He intercepted a pass during Arkansas' 31-28 victory over Mississippi State last Saturday.

Joining Morgan among this year’s semifinalists are Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Iowa State lineman Derek Schweiger, Liberty lineman Thomas Sargeant, Memphis wideout Calvin Austin, Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergen, Oregon lineman Ryan Walk, Troy linebacker Carlton Martial and Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen.

The selection committee will announce the Burlsworth Trophy finalists next Tuesday. The winner will be announced on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville.

No Arkansas player has won the award.