• Northern Ireland's health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him "very dangerous" for his handling of coronavirus restrictions. The Belfast-born singer who was knighted in 2016, opposes restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus and has also released several songs criticizing lockdowns. In June, the 76-year-old Morrison denounced Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a gathering at Belfast's Europa Hotel after a Morrison concert was canceled at the last minute because of virus restrictions. In fall 2020, Morrison released three protest songs that criticized the measures that Northern Ireland's government had taken to slow the spread of the virus. One song, "No More Lockdown," claimed that scientists were "making up crooked facts" about the virus. "I don't know where he gets his facts," Swann said of the songs at the time in an interview with BBC Radio Ulster. The defamation suit relates to three incidents in which Morrison criticized Swann, calling him "a fraud" and "very dangerous." Swann responded in an article for Rolling Stone magazine, calling the "Moondance" singer's claims "bizarre and irresponsible." Swann's lawyer, Paul Tweed, said proceedings "are at an advanced stage with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022." Morrison's attorney, Joe Rice, said the singer will argue "that the words used by him related to a matter of public interest and constituted fair comment."

• "Sex and the City" fans who dreamed of living Carrie Bradshaw's life now have a shot at owning her clothes -- for the right price. The fashion forward sex columnist's tulle skirt and pink top, famously worn by Sarah Jessica Parker during the HBO's show's opening credits, will be auctioned off at Housing Works' annual Fashion for Action fundraiser, happening Wednesday through Saturday. Of the look, which has become synonymous with the series based on Candace Bushnell's bestselling book of the same name, Patricia Field said that when she was designing it, she had no clue it would become so iconic to die-hard fans. "But I think they liked it because of its originality and because it was really evocative of Carrie's personality," she said. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to bid on the outfit, as well as take part in shopping events for other designer clothes and accessories through a series of sales and parties, online or at the Housing Works Thrift Shop flagship location in Chelsea. Money raised will go toward the organization's services for those affected by AIDS, HIV and homelessness. The auction falls about a month before a forthcoming revival for "Sex and the City," called "And Just Like That ...," which stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Chris Noth. It begins streaming on HBO Max in December.