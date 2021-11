Grammy-winning singer/rapper Nelly, headlining a “Lil Bit of Music” concert series, billed as a “fusion of country, hip hop, rap, and R&B with a distinctly ‘rock n’ roll’ presentation,” performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Little Rock Hall, 721 W. 9th St., Little Rock.

Opening acts are Harper Grace and Dusty Black.

Tickets are $76.50-$115; VIP packages, $$326.50 and $476.50. Call (501) 406-1364 or visit ticketweb.com.