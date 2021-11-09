LR apartments sold

to California buyer

A 6-year-old west Little Rock apartment complex has sold in a $34.7 million deal.

The McKenzie Park Apartments at 14201 Kanis Road sold to the Center Park Equity Fund, LLC, and North Eckhoff, LLC, which are entities tied to Forge Partners, LLC -- a Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.-based private real estate company focusing on acquiring multi-family properties around the nation. Forge Partners owns 4,449 multi-family units worth $404 million, according to its website.

The sellers were led by Panther Branch, LLC, which is associated with Brandon Huffman of Huffman and Co., a company specializing in development, building and managing student housing, multi-family and hotel projects. Huffman named the 168-unit complex after his daughter.

Other sellers included Barnes Revocable Trust; James Barnes; Terry Barnes; Southern Asset Management, Inc; and Scott M. Hurley.

-- Noel Oman

Startup Junkie gets

$201,000 U.S. grant

Fayetteville-based Startup Junkie has received one of five grant awards from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a Regional Innovation Cluster.

Startup Junkie will receive $201,000 annually as part of a five-year contract. The funds will be used to advance innovation and entrepreneurship focused on retail, supply chain/logistics and food processing in Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding areas.

"My team is proud to support Startup Junkie Consulting as they empower, teach and connect our state's current and prospective entrepreneurs across the NW Region," SBA Arkansas District Director Edward Haddock said in a statement.

Regional Innovation Clusters are networking hubs of small businesses, suppliers, service providers, and related institutions that work together to maximize resources, compete on larger scales, and drive innovation and job creation, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"This award is central to our ongoing support of the small business and startup scene in Arkansas," Jeff Amerine, founder and managing director of Startup Junkie Consulting said in a statement. "The SBA has been a crucial partner over the last many years."

-- John Magsam

Index climbs 3.88,

ends day at 811.98

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 811.98, up 3.88.

"U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, after the passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq remained on course to extend their run of all-time record closing levels to eight straight sessions," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.