Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Pamela Schumann, 61, of 17 Brittany Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with abuse of adults. Schumann was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Laura Scott, 45, of 1132 W. Cato Springs Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

• City Gatewood, 40, of 13508 Earl Miller Lane in Alexander, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Gatewood was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Daniel Davis, 47, of 1408 Lawrence Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering, terroristic threatening, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing a controlled substance into another person's body and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Davis was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Oscar Bahena-Garcia, 34, of 3305 Turner St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Bahena-Garcia was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Lawrence Cortez, 40, of 5909 S. Wilkerson St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, fleeing and criminal mischief. Cortez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.