NWA outdoor briefs

New access coming to stream

Arkansas Game and Fish commissioners recently approved $360,000 for a boating access on the Illinois River at the Arkansas 59 bridge south of Siloam Springs.

The access will be paid using marine fuel tax funds. Construction will be done by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The Illinois River offers fishing, particularly for smallmouth bass and spotted bass. Game and Fish biologists have sampled spotted bass up to 3 pounds in the stream.

Hikers plan two treks

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike 4.5 miles out and back Wednesday at Kings River Falls Natural Area in Madison County. The trip involves some bushwhack hiking.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the Kings River Falls trailhead, 15453 Madison 3500, Witter.

The group will hike Nov. 16 to Spirit Mountain Falls, Mountain Fork Creek Falls and Sixty-Foot Falls. This is a 4.5 mile hike with two creek crossings and 800 feet of elevation gain. Bring water shoes for the creek crossings.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the Mulberry Mountain Trailhead, 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop, off Arkansas 23. Hikers will check in at the trailhead office and pay the $5 per car parking fee.

All hikers are welcome on both hikes. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Work starts at Buffalo Point

The river access at Buffalo Point along the Buffalo National River will be closed through January for improvement work.

The river access and parking area, along with the nearby restroom, are closed. Other restrooms and riverside gravel bars reached through the campground are open.

The project involves building a new trail from the parking area to the Buffalo Point gravel bar, a new viewing platform and additional parking. The nearest access points are upstream at Dillards Ferry or downstream at Rush.

The work will enhance opportunities for visitors with physical limitations and help the access withstand floods.

Park hosts Green Friday

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host Green Friday on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

The day will feature tabletop nature exhibits, nature craft making and guided hikes at the start of each hour on the Ozark Plateau Trail near the visitor center. Patrons may bring their dirty bird feeders to the event to have them cleaned while learning winter bird identification and feeding tips.

For more information call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Elk center extends hours

The Ponca Elk Education Center observes extended hours through mid-November during prime elk viewing season in the Buffalo National River area.

Elk are commonly seen in meadows in the Ponca and Boxley areas mornings and evenings. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Nov. 21. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays after that.

The center staff provides information about Arkansas' elk herd that numbers about 600 animals. Several hands-on exhibits about elk and other wildlife are featured.

Address is 4642 Arkansas 43 in Ponca. For details call the center at 870-861-2432.

Trails to close briefly

Some trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close temporarily during the park's permit deer seasons.

Muzzle-loader deer season at the park is Nov. 17-21. Hobbs' modern gun season is Dec. 8-12. Youth modern gun season at Hobbs is Jan. 8-9.

Loch Lomond drawdown set

A drawdown at Loch Lomond in Bella Vista will begin Nov. 24. The lake is forecast to fall three inches per day and four feet overall. Barring heavy rain, the drawdown should be complete by Dec. 10.

The lower water level allows the lakes department to do maintenance on the spillway and boat ramps and for lakefront property owners to maintain seawalls and docks.