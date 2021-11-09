100 years ago

Nov. 9, 1921

HOT SPRINGS -- Stephen T. Mather, director of the national parks, and a party of notables of the Interior Department, will arrive in Hot Springs to take part in the dedication of the new free bath house built by the government here. A program will be carried out which calls for an address by Mr. Mather. Mayor Harry Jones and Governor McRae also are listed for speeches. Following the ceremonial there will be an opening and public inspection of the property.

50 years ago

Nov. 9, 1971

HOT SPRINGS -- John Rendleman, president of Southern Illinois University, which has a center to study problem youths, opened the first National Symposium on Alternatives to Incarceration of Youths here Monday. Rendleman called for establishment of a youth services bureau to which youths could be referred by police, courts, parents and schools for counseling, recreation programs and job opportunities. Governor Bumpers told the meeting about Arkansas's plans to implement juvenile services programs, including expanded use of group homes, followup care, early detection and prevention programs.

25 years ago

Nov. 9, 1996

CAMDEN -- The public is invited to watch the implosion of the six-story Hotel Camden at Harrison and Jackson streets across from the Ouachita County Courthouse at 2 p.m. Sunday. The hotel, which closed in the mid-1980s and has fallen into disrepair, is being cleared by the owner, Heartland Community Bank, as part of downtown revitalization... Controlled Demolition Inc. of Maryland has been hired to bring down the 44-year-old building... Camden Community Hotel Inc., headed by Grapette Bottling Co. President Tindall Foukes, built the hotel in 1952. Ed Cromell, who was instrumental in saving and restoring the historic Capital Hotel in Little Rock, designed the building.

10 years ago

Nov. 9, 2011

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has reached a $5.6 million fundraising goal to meet requirements of a larger gift for the expansion of the Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging. As part of a $30.4 million construction gift in 2009 from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation, UAMS had to come up with $5.6 million before moving into the new space. Donations included $1.5 million from Jane and Frank Lyon Jr. in February, and $1 million in June from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation. A series of smaller gifts completed the $5.6 million total. The Reynolds Foundation's gift funded a four-floor expansion on top of the existing four-story UAMS institute. The $5.6 million will be used to support education and research programs in the new space.