Pine Bluff NAACP reveals 2021-22 ACT-SO competitions

The Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host its ACT-SO program for high school students in grades 9-12 for the academic year 2021-22.

ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) is an enrichment program of the NAACP that recognizes the academic achievement of high school students. The goal of this program is to allow young people the opportunity to gain recognition equal to that often achieved by entertainers and athletes.

ACT-SO includes 33 competitions in STEM, humanities, business and performing, culinary, and visual arts. Students who participate can win monetary prizes if they place first, second, and third place in a competition. Students must be of African descent and are amateurs in their competition. Students at Pine Bluff/Dollarway, Watson Chapel, and White Hall High schools are eligible to participate.

Wanda V. Neal, president of the Pine Bluff branch, said, "ACT-SO is a community-based program as well as a wonderful opportunity for high school students to showcase their academic talents, win prizes, and be recognized at a special event hosted by the Pine Bluff NAACP. First place winners will have the chance to compete at the National NAACP competition in July."

Students will have up to January 2022 to prepare their projects for competition. Their projects must be solely from their own ideas and prepared by them. Competitions are scheduled for February and March. Students can compete in up to three competitions. A short bio, photo, and the entry application are required to participate.

Maryann Lee, chair of the ACT-SO program, said that volunteers are needed to help with judging competitions and coaching/mentoring student participants with their presentations which is part of the judging of their projects. Anyone interested can call her at 870.718.5330.

To obtain applications for participation, parents or students can contact Maryann Lee at 870-718.5330 or email her at mizmaryann@gmail.com