DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Pocahontas' Baker continues to impress

Charles Baty still remembers Connor Baker's first varsity high school football game.

Baty, who's coached Baker since the seventh grade, got to see him start for Pocahontas midway through his ninth-grade season. In his first game, against Rivercrest, Baker turned in 22 tackles at linebacker.

From there, Pocahontas began playing him at running back as well. But this season, the junior has moved to quarterback, where he played his seventh- and eighth-grade seasons, and has been leading Pocahontas to a dominant season in the 4A-3 Conference.

He continued that dominance in Pocahontas' 40-12 win against Highland on Friday, as he rushed for 232 yards on 27 carries and scored 6 touchdowns. His performance was enough to earn him Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honors.

"I think Connor does a great job preparing," said Baty, the Pocahontas coach, said. "[He] comes in here, he works hard every day. [He] put the time in, obviously, during the offseason. One of the hardest workers I've ever been around."

Though Baker is a quarterback this season, he's still made his largest impact on the ground. He has rushed for 1,959 yards and 35 touchdowns on 244 carries in 10 games this season. He's averaging 195.9 rushing yards, 3.5 rushing touchdowns and 24.4 carries per game. His yardage and touchdown totals also lead the state.

Baker said the transition from running back to quarterback hasn't felt like much of a change, though he said he's enjoyed the leadership role he's taken with the team because of it. He also said he spent a lot of time this offseason working with Pocahontas' skill players on the passing dynamics of the offense.

Baker's arm has been used less than his legs, but it's been used efficiently. He is 41-of-63 passing for 500 yards and 5 touchdowns, with an average of 12.2 yards per completion.

"He's just done a phenomenal job," Baty said in reference to Baker's position change. "He's gotten better every week on the throwing aspect, and he's a great teammate. Just seeing him do the things he's done, he's a lot of fun to watch."

While he's taken command of the offense, Baker is still making his presence felt at linebacker. He has 90 tackles this season, 18 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery each and a defensive touchdown.