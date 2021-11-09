PODCAST: Entertaining finish pushes Hogs into bowl game

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones look back at the Razorbacks' 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on an entertaining Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

This episode also includes discussion about Arkansas' upcoming game at LSU and the Razorbacks' possibilities of being ranked in the latest College Football Playoff poll.

