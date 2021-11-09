Police vehicle taken after car-theft stop

An Arkansas State Police trooper had his patrol vehicle stolen Monday by a man he had stopped for driving a stolen vehicle, according to an agency news release.

A man was pulled over by a trooper around 12:30 p.m. along U.S. 67 north of Texarkana while driving a pickup that had been stolen in Texas, according to the release. The man was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the trooper's Chevrolet Tahoe but while the trooper was making arrangements to have the stolen truck towed to Texarkana, the man freed himself and drove the patrol vehicle away.

An ensuing manhunt ended east of Texarkana where police found the patrol car abandoned on Miller County Road 128.

Jabaurri Martin, 23, of Houston was then arrested around two hours after the initial stop and charged with theft by receiving, third-degree escape, and theft of the state police patrol vehicle.

Martin was being held in the Miller County jail as of Monday evening.