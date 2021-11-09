Pulaski County Special School District lifts face mask requirement

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District voted 4-3 Tuesday to remove the district’s mask mandate for students and employees immediately, reversing the board’s vote from last month to keep the requirement until at least December.

The board vote came at the conclusion of a special meeting called by a parent group on the masks. During the meeting, a student, parents, a doctor and an attorney addressed the board about their opposition to requiring the masks to be worn in the schools against covid-19.

Attorney Greg Payne told the board that school boards don’t have the legal authority to require masks to be worn on school campuses and that the mandates violate the constitutional rights of parents who might become plaintiffs in a potential lawsuit against the district.

Board member Shelby Thomas made the motion to remove the requirement. Thomas, Linda Remele, Brian Maune and Eli Keller voted for the motion. Stephen Delaney, Tina Ward and Lindsey Gustafson voted against it.

The Pulaski County Special board had voted 4-2 on Oct. 12 to continue for another 60 days a requirement that students and employees wear masks when inside schools.

A group of district parents petitioned the board last month for the special meeting to reverse the district’s mandate that students and employees wear masks when inside schools in defense against covid-19.

The parent group, led by Rebekah L. Davis, Tonya Yielding and Karyn M. Maynard, exercised Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-619, which states that the board of directors of a public school district shall meet when petitioned to do so by “50 qualified electors in the school district.” The petition must contain the printed name and address of each elector signing the petition and must meet other qualifying factors.

Payne made reference Tuesday to a ruling from Benton County Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan in the lawsuit filed against Bentonville School Board members on behalf of several parents.

Duncan said she could find no state law that gave the district the authority to issue a mask mandate. She granted the parents’ request for a temporary order that keeps the district from enforcing the mandate.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called Duncan’s decision “poorly reasoned” and said he continues to support Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s Aug. 6 decision in a different lawsuit that stopped the state from enforcing Act 1002 of 2021. Act 1002 barred school districts and other government agencies from requiring people to wear the masks. Hutchinson signed the bill into law but later said he regretted it as the number of covid-19 cases surged in the summer.

Attorneys Travis Story and Payne of Fayetteville had filed a lawsuit earlier this school year challenging the Cabot School District’s mask requirement.

In that case, Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore on Aug. 27 declined the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary order lifting the mandate.

