Razorbacks ranked in playoff poll for first time since 2016

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in five years, the College Football Playoff committee has ranked Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are No. 25 in this week’s playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The playoff committee’s rankings determine the four playoff teams as well as some bowl matchups.

It is the second week the playoff committee has ranked the Razorbacks in the eight-year history of the playoff. Arkansas was ranked 25th for one week in November 2016, but fell from the ranking following a 38-10 loss to LSU.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play at LSU on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC) defeated Mississippi State 31-28 last Saturday. The Bulldogs were ranked 17th in the first playoff poll last week, but were not ranked in last week’s Associated Press or USA Today Coaches polls.

The Razorbacks were not ranked in the AP or coaches polls this week.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams ranked this week by the playoff committee, behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 17 Auburn.

College Football Playoff Poll, Nov. 9

1 Georgia (9-0)

2 Alabama (8-1)

3 Oregon (8-1)

4 Ohio State (8-1)

5 Cincinnati (9-0)

6 Michigan (8-1)

7 Michigan State (8-1)

8 Oklahoma (9-0)

9 Notre Dame (8-1)

10 Oklahoma State (8-1)

11 Texas A&M (7-2)

12 Wake Forest (8-1)

13 Baylor (7-2)

14 BYU (8-2)

15 Ole Miss (7-2)

16 North Carolina State (7-2)

17 Auburn (6-3)

18 Wisconsin (6-3)

19 Purdue (6-3)

20 Iowa (7-2)

21 Pittsburgh (7-2)

22 San Diego State (8-1)

23 UTSA (9-0)

24 Utah (6-3)

25 Arkansas (6-3)