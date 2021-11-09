Rogers foundation announces Wall of Distinction honorees

ROGERS -- The Rogers Public Education Foundation on Monday announced the latest honorees to be added to its wall of distinction.

"We are excited to announce another outstanding class of honorees," said Kelli Gemmell, foundation board president, in a news release. "We congratulate this year's honorees and applaud them for their dedication to serving others through education."

The 2022 honorees are Clarice Moore, a Rogers High School graduate, retired business owner and community activist; Phillip Martin, longtime school photographer and education supporter; Gary Jackson, retired architect and school supporter; and Gloria Hopper, retired school administrator and local developer, according to the release.

The wall of distinction, established in 2012, honors alumni, teachers, administrators, parents and community leaders who have made an impact on the city's public schools. The wall is at the entrance to the auditoriums at both Rogers High and Heritage High schools.

A fundraiser will be held April 21 at the Rogers Convention Center to help recognize the 2022 honorees.

Hopper served as vice principal at Rogers High School from 1994 until 2000, according to the release. She taught home economics in the school district beforehand. Hopper also served on the School Board from 2001 to 2006. She was instrumental while on the board in the district's decision to join the Lake View lawsuit to assure equitable funding and an adequate education for all Arkansas public school students.

Hopper remains active as an entrepreneur and developer in the region and contributed to the development of the Scottsdale Shopping Center and the subdivisions of the Pinnacle Country Club, according to the release.

Jackson established the Rogers office of Hight Jackson Associates as its sole employee in 1974 and guided the growth of the group to a staff of 25 with a workload of over $100 million in construction projects annually, according to the release.

He extended his outreach into the community by volunteering for over 20 years in support of local youth sports programs, according to the release. He also helped develop and financially support the annual Arvest Hoopfest basketball tournament and supported radio broadcasts for athletic and school programs.

Jackson's firm has provided architectural services for schools throughout Rogers, including the Blackie Bond Athletic Center, Lingle Middle School, New Tech High School and Heritage High School.

He has three children who graduated from Rogers High School, according to the release.

Martin has been chronicling the progression of Rogers public school students from kindergarten through graduation since 1990 when he moved to Rogers after purchasing the Northwest Arkansas territory of Davis/Pack and Associates Photography, according to the release. Martin started a school photography business, which was sold to Lifetouch in 1996, when he became the territory manager.

Martin photographed events of all sizes associated with schools and retired in 2017 after working in the school photography business for 40 years. He has two children who graduated from Rogers schools.

Moore was chosen because of her contributions to the Rogers community and for her accomplishments in the vinegar industry at a time when women were rare in industrial management, according to the release.

Moore graduated from Rogers High School in 1952 and gained experience in the vinegar industry in the 1960s and '70s by working with her father while simultaneously running tomato canning factories in Rogers and Pea Ridge, according to the release. She also served on the Rogers City Council from 1977 through 1980 and worked with stakeholders in the late '70s to further the establishment of Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area.

She also has worked since 2007 to further preservation and business development in the historic downtown area, according to the release. Moore remains an active part of the downtown business community, was instrumental in establishing the downtown farmers market and has also contributed financially to preserving the downtown area and Rogers history by donating to the Victory Theater restoration and recent expansion of the Rogers Historical Museum.

