Rogers school evacuated after bomb threat

ROGERS -- Police are investigating a bomb threat made Tuesday at Oakdale Middle School.

The school received an anonymous phone call at about 11:36 a.m. saying there was a bomb in the school, according to Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Police Department.

The school alerted police and evacuated the building.

Officers searched the school and found no evidence of any explosives, Foster said. Students returned to class around 12:20 p.m. after a final search by school employees, he said.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Foster said.

Oakdale Middle School has about 867 students enrolled in grades 6-8, according to state data.