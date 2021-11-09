STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Fischer medalist in Korn Ferry qualifying | UCA's Smith honored | Kansas lineman picks Bears

GOLF

Fischer medalist in Korn Ferry qualifying

Zack Fischer of Benton won medalist honors Monday at the Korn Ferry Tour's qualifying tournament's final stage at the Landings Club Marshwood Course in Savannah, Ga.

Fischer, who played collegiately at Texas-Arlington, made a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd and final hole to become a two-time medalist at the event and finished with a 2-under 69 (14 under for the tournament).

With the victory, Fischer, 32, secured full-exempt status for the Korn Ferry Tour's 2022 season. He has played in 93 events on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2014, winning $312,735. His best finishes came in 2015 at the Utah Championship (tied for third) and at the 2016 Portland Open (third).

FOOTBALL

UCA's Smith honored

University of Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith is once again the receipient of an ASUN Conference weekly football award, the conference announced Monday.

Smith is the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Bears' 63-3 win again NAIA Texas Wesleyan. In one half, Smith was 13-of-17 passing for 410 yards and 5 touchdowns. It's the third time Smith has been named Offensive Player of the Week this season.

-- Adam Cole

Kansas lineman picks Bears

The University of Central Arkansas picked up another addition to its 2022 signing class Monday as Chaylin Peine, an offensive lineman from Garnett, Kan., announced on Twitter he'd be committing to the Bears.

Peine, 6-5, 265 pounds, who attends Anderson County High School, iwill be the third offensive lineman commitment in UCA's 2022 signing class, along with Camden Fairview's Mark Welch and Jackson Taylor of Brookhaven, Miss.

-- Adam Cole

UCA's Springer to enter portal

University of Central Arkansas defensive back and Little Rock Christian graduate Robert Springer Jr. announced Monday that he's put his name in the transfer portal.

Springer, a redshirt freshman, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Since getting to UCA in 2019, Springer has switched positions from wide receiver to defensive back, though he's yet to log any playing time.

-- Adam Cole

HSU duo earn GAC awards

Henderson State University wide receiver L'Liott Curry and kicker David Heaton were honored by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Curry was named the league's offensive player of the week, while Heaton picked up the special teams player of the week award.

In the Reddies' 36-34 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday, Curry caught 10 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Heaton made three field goals, converting from 22 and 40 yards as well as a game-winning 43-yard kick as time expired.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services