Super Quiz: Cowboy Roles

Gary Cooper as Marshall Will Kane.
Robert Redford as the Sundance Kid.
Yul Brynner as the Gunslinger.
John Wayne as Reuben J. "Rooster" Cogburn.
Gene Hackman as Sheriff Little Bill Daggett.
Lee Van Cleef as "Angel Eyes."
Cleavon Little as Sheriff Bart.
James Stewart as Thomas Jefferson "Tom" Destry Jr., the new deputy.
Lee Marvin as Kid Shelleen and Tim Strawn.
ANSWERS
"High Noon"
"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid"
"Westworld"
"True Grit" and "Rooster Cogburn"
"Unforgiven"
"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"
"Blazing Saddles"
"Destry Rides Again"
"Cat Ballou"