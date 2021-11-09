A good friend ranted the other day that she was so sick of the supply crisis of 2021 as a reason for every malady in our lives. It's like 2019 when we explained every ill tempered neighbor as a victim of Mercury in retrograde. I would be lying if I didn't still occasionally google "Is Mercury in retrograde?" Try it and get a good laugh.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/119save/]

But alas, here we are with the perfect storm. It's the weekend after "Hall"oween, so time to deck the halls!

While this is certainly a time of celebration for many faith traditions, I can only speak to the supply crisis disruption of my Christian faith for the upcoming Christmas season. And it seems to be huge.

Many reading this have probably observed that the industry that is Christmas starts unpacking and planning the holiday "spirit" to get us in the mood for the holiday season, I mean shopping, the week after Halloween. The subtle holiday music playing in the stores and photos of matching PJs and smiling happy families cajole us into the spirit of shopping.

But this year needs no lulling to get us spending early. We are getting some Halloween level fear mongering to get us to spend early. Yep, Dracula, meet Santa. Santa, Dracula. This year Santa and bloodsucking consumerism are teaming up to make this holiday extra special.

Because it's the Supply Crisis of 2021. You better spend now, or else.

Or else, what?

Or else you won't have stuff to buy in a crazed, stressed-out-last-minute sprint followed by frantic wrapping at 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve? That sounds terrible, I mean, kind of wonderful. If all the shelves are empty, we might be forced to just, you know, spend time together, to visit each other and share sugary treats. Oh my goodness, Christmas this year could look a lot like -- Halloween?

We spent Halloween with family and friends, and I witnessed a grown adult sipping on Dracula juice, aka Sangria, turning to the other adults and admitting that this was his favorite event. With very little effort, no pressure, adults and children alike get to dress up, have an excuse to get together in just pure hilarious fun, and the kids get to dash door to door and get twenty-five cents worth of candy. But we know it's not about the candy. It's the adult there to hear the kids say, "Trick or Treat" and reward them with candy. Stripping it down, Halloween is a no pressure, authentic gathering kind of evening. Just fun.

Which prompts me to ask the question, could the Supply Crisis of 2021 make our Christmas look a little more like Halloween? I would argue that we all have the perfect excuse to call up every family member right now and with a straight face say, "Hey, how about this year we call off gifts and just make the holiday about an experience together. You know, because of The Supply Crisis of 2021."

Trust me, it will work, and when something works once, you know what I call that? "Tradition!"

Since this is a money column, I hope you are following my Christmas money magic. Imagine the money we wouldn't have to spend! Imagine going through this holiday for once not dreading the credit card bill coming in January.

I believe that the Supply Crisis of 2021 is more than sufficient to call off gifts for every single adult in your life. Let me start, "Mom, Dad, Lizzie, sweet Husband, I know we draw names every year. Let's call off all gifts (because of The Supply Crisis of 2021)."

But what about the children? You know, just last week I recall staring into their sweet, innocent little unicorn, monster and ninja eyes at Halloween and seeing the deprivation in them. Halloween just wasn't ever going to be complete. There were no gifts to open. Thank goodness Christmas was just around the corner.

Not! If I had to take a poll right then and there, that gorgeous Halloween night, adults, parents, friends and strangers alike coalescing around a full night of pure fun where the kids were the center, what is their favorite holiday? Halloween.

Why? Because it was the experience.

In "The Happiness Hypothesis: Finding Modern Truth in Ancient Wisdom," Jonathan Haidt delves into philosophy and studies the path to finding happiness. One question is whether money can buy happiness? It turns out that there is a purchase we can make that increases our happiness. What is it?

A Tesla.

Just kidding. Not a Tesla, not a car with a bow on it sitting in the driveway. It is experiences, not the purchase of stuff. Going on vacations or even having a special experience of dining out -- experiences are more likely to increase levels of happiness than the purchase of material goods.

I grew up in a Catholic family where Christmas was experienced starting in early December with Advent. We lit candles ceremoniously in anticipation of the birth of Jesus. It's a memory I still have from childhood that's just as fond as waking up to a mountain of gifts piled under the tree.

My husband, who is from Colombia, grew up Catholic as well. He describes Christmases filled with joy, though by every American measure we would have considered them deprived Christmases. He woke up to new socks, underwear and shoes under the tree. So how could he possibly be such a well-adjusted, productive member of society as deprived as his Christmases were?

Well, maybe there is something to the experience thing. In the Latin community, many people who celebrate Christmas host Novenas throughout December. They gather in large groups at different homes of family and friends. They just show up and are greeted, friend, family or stranger, with sweets and treats and a ritual in anticipation of Christmas. Hmmm, they show up to a house with sweets and treats? Wait -- that sounds familiar!

Further studies support the build-up to events. We enjoy experiences more intensely in the anticipation of them than in the actual experiencing of them. Take vacations. People are statistically happier in the anticipation of time off, in the planning of experiences, than in engaging in the vacation itself. Could it be true for those who celebrate Christmas? Are we missing the potential to maximize our enjoyment of the holiday if we are stressed out in the rush the weeks before, sprinting and barely sliding into home minutes before the kids wake up on December 25?

Tonight I will discuss with my children the grim realities of the Santa Supply Crisis of 2021 and will present them with cards to turn into Santa by the end of the week.

The card is linked here: https://bit.ly/3EZvb6i

It asks the kids: What is "Something I want? Something I need? Something to wear? Something to read? Something to do? Something for the family?"

This year we will focus on the sounds, the smells, the sights and treats of Advent traditions with our church. We will slow down rather than speed up. We will enjoy intentional time with family and friends in anticipation of this special time for our family. We will focus on giving over receiving to people in true need.

This holiday season let's save ourselves. Let's put the credit card on ice and warm up the eggnog. Swipe your neighbor's mistletoe, not the card. In our house, we will put up the tree (together), string the popcorn (together) and engage in our old and new family rituals (together). After all, these are not just tasks to check off in anticipation of the holiday. They ARE the holiday.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.