Suspect in October slaying surrenders

A man was arrested Monday in connection with an Oct. 10 homicide in a neighborhood near Geyer Springs Road in southwest Little Rock, according to police.

Bobby Banks Jr., 23, surrendered to Little Rock police Monday after capital murder warrants were issued for his arrest, police reported via Twitter.

Police responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 9100 block of Auxor Road. However, once they arrived, they were told the victim from the shooting had traveled by car to a place on Hutsell Road, according to police statements that day.

Police went to the new location and found 19-year-old Keith Harris suffering from a gunshot wound inside a Dodge Charger. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Banks was taken to the Pulaski County jail.