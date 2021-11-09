U.S. reopens in day packed with reunions; visitors hold loved ones again after virus rules eased

SAN DIEGO -- Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age.

The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to a travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The covid-19 restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months -- more than 600 days.

Octavio Alvarez and his 14-year-old daughter zipped through a pedestrian crossing in San Diego in less than 15 minutes on their way to visit his mother-in-law in California.

"It's a big feeling," said Alvarez, 43, who lives in Ensenada, Mexico, a 2-hour drive from San Diego. Before the pandemic, his family would visit California twice a month. The emotional cost of the border restrictions was "very high," he said.

Alize Berthemy, a 23-year-old French business student, headed for Paris-Charles De Gaulle airport Monday to board an Air France flight to New York. She snatched the first available departure to see her newly married sister, having canceled a trip in March 2020 when the U.S. shut itself to most European travelers.

"I am so excited to go," she said from behind her mask, with her passport and her vaccine and covid-19 test certificates in hand.

American citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but the travel bans grounded tourists, thwarted business travelers and kept some families far apart. Travelers still must have proof of vaccination and a negative covid-19 test.

There was a sense of exhilaration Monday, coupled with the arduous process of getting through long lines and having all the paperwork at hand as passengers tested flying under the new rules.

The upbeat mood couldn't mask the fact that the aviation industry remains deep in crisis. Losses from the pandemic are set to surpass $200 billion this year; there have been state-backed bailouts, but hundreds of thousands of airline employees have lost their jobs.

Business travel, typically a major component of carriers' profitability, remains anemic as companies urge employees to connect via video call. And the U.S. is reopening just as infection rates surge again across Europe. Although 65% of EU residents have been vaccinated, there are wide discrepancies within the bloc, with most Eastern European countries lagging.

That has left many Europeans worried that travel restrictions could be reimposed soon.

Still, "I think a lot of people have been waiting for this day," said Eileen Bigelow, area port director for Vermont for Customs and Border Protection. "They look at it as a light at the end of the tunnel for some return of normalcy."

There were lots of prolonged hugs at airports from coast to coast. At Newark International Airport in New Jersey, Nirmit Shelat repeatedly embraced his girlfriend, Jolly Dave, after she arrived from India, ending their nine-month separation. She was on the first flight out of the country to the United States.

"I can't even explain in my words how happy I am," Dave said.

Gaye Camara, who lives in France, last saw her husband in New York in January 2020, not knowing it would be 21 months before they could hold each other again.

"I'm going to jump into his arms, kiss him, touch him," said Camara, 40, as she wheeled her luggage through Charles de Gaulle airport, where the humming crowds resembled those before the pandemic, except for the masks.

On the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada, where traveling back and forth is usually a way of life, the reopening brought relief. Malls, restaurants and shops in U.S. border towns were devastated by the lack of visitors from Mexico.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, flanked by U.S. and Mexican officials at a celebratory news conference at the San Ysidro crossing, said the economic losses were hefty and the cutting of family ties "immeasurable."

Retail sales in San Ysidro fell about 75% from pre-covid levels, forcing nearly 300 businesses to close.

Edith Aguirre of Tijuana took off work to go shopping in San Diego. Bubbling with laughter, she accepted a gift bag from a duty-free store at the San Diego border crossing. She was a regular at SeaWorld in San Diego and last came to the U.S. to celebrate her 50th birthday at Disneyland in February 2020.

"It was very draining," she said of the interruption to her cross-border life.

Sales had dropped by half at David's Western Wear shop in Nogales, Ariz., which makes boots popular among Mexicans.

Owner David Moore hopes his specialty products lure back customers, but he said it won't happen overnight. Many Mexicans are still trying to get expired visas renewed amid a backlog. And those who do come may be disappointed to find shelves empty because of supply chain problems.

"I really don't think Mexican shoppers are going to come across in hordes, because they have now gotten used to buying a lot of products they need in Mexico," he said.

David Jerome, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce in El Paso, Texas, on the Mexican border, said, "It won't come back as quickly as it was shut off."

Still, "we feel like we're getting our neighbors back. and we're glad to get people going back to work," Jerome said.

BORDER TRAFFIC

Along Canada's border, hockey rivalries were upended by the travel restrictions. At churches that had congregations from both sides of the border, members were suddenly cut off from each other.

But on Monday, border traffic quickly returned.

At Vermont's busiest international crossing with Canada, U.S. border agents said they began to notice the uptick shortly after midnight. By mid-morning, traffic appeared steady.

Travelers at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, N.Y., one of the northern border's busiest crossings, found a 2½-hour wait at 2 a.m., officials said, though within a few hours traffic was flowing more freely. The bridge typically handles about 2 million passenger vehicles from Fort Erie, Ontario, each year, many of them bound for the region's shopping malls, ski slopes and sporting events. Volume dropped by more than 90% after the start of the pandemic.

River Robinson's American partner wasn't able to be in Canada for the birth of their baby boy 17 months ago. She was thrilled to hear about the U.S. reopening and planned to take her child to the U.S. for Thanksgiving.

It's "crazy to think he has a whole other side of the family he hasn't even met yet," said Robinson, who lives in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Airlines are preparing for a surge in activity -- especially from Europe -- after the pandemic restrictions caused international travel to plunge.

The 28 European countries that were barred made up 37% of overseas visitors in 2019, according to the U.S. Travel Association. As the reopening takes effect, carriers are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the U.S. by 21% this month over last month, according to data from travel and analytics firm Cirium.

In a sign of the huge importance of trans-Atlantic travel, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic celebrated the reopening by synchronizing the departures of their early morning flights to New York on parallel runways at London's Heathrow Airport.

Maria Giribet, 74, who lives on the Mediterranean isle of Majorca, was headed to San Francisco, where she planned to "suffocate" her twin grandchildren with hugs after missing half their lives. Gabriel and David are now 3½.

The U.S. will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the shots approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the U.S. That's a relief for many in Canada, where the AstraZeneca vaccine is widely used.

But millions of people around the world who were vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V, China's CanSino or other shots not approved by the WHO will not be able to travel to the U.S.

Testing and quarantine requirements remained obstacles for others. A testing truck was parked near the Peace Bridge in New York, promising results in 30 minutes for $225 and next-day results for $160.

Marcela Picone, 39, of the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, has been waiting for the day her fiance and father of her 2- and 3-year-old children can visit from Stoney Creek, Ontario. But his 15-year-old son would have to miss school to quarantine upon their return if they traveled.

"He's a dad to two American kids," she said. "He should have had the right to come into this country the entire 19 months."

FRUSTRATION, RELIEF

Laurence Tesson, from Douai in northern France, has been aching to see her 34-year-old son, who lives in California.

For months, Tesson waited in frustration as the United States kept its covid-related travel ban in force, even after the European Union lifted its prohibition on Americans. As she prepared to board one of the first flights to Los Angeles on Monday, that frustration, and sadness, was giving way to elation, tinged with worry that something could still go wrong.

"Only when I set a foot at the Los Angeles airport will I be relieved," Tesson, 54, said over the weekend, as she cleaned, and recleaned, her home to ease the tension.

Eirini Linardaki, a French-Greek visual artist who was flying to New York on Monday to be reunited with her partner, said she felt a sense of injustice over the summer as she saw planes from the United States landing in Paris.

"The idea that we couldn't visit our loved one in the country they are, we as Europeans were not familiar with that," she said.

Linardaki, 45, is still not taking anything for granted: "I keep wondering, is this real?"

Even with the borders open again, many Europeans struggled to understand why the ban had remained in place for so long, said Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who specializes in immigration and trade.

"This has separated lots of couples and families and went on much longer than most people thought it would," he said, "so there has been enormous frustration."

"More stressed than excited," said Line Laumann, a 23-year-old from Denmark who flew to Denver on Monday to be reunited with her boyfriend. "We were let down so many times."

The wait at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, where she had a layover, was painless, Laumann said -- "as long as you have all the right paperwork."

That was not the case in Amsterdam, according to Jessica Borgers, who was also flying to Denver and had to wait 2½ hours to check in Monday morning.

"Madness," she said in a text, with a picture showing hundreds of passengers lining up.

Some planned short trips. In northeast England, Jonny Grant was getting ready to spend a week in Orlando, Fla., so his 4-year-old could discover Walt Disney World.

Others, like Nick Vermeyen, a 32-year-old living in Belgium and flying to Los Angeles on Saturday to be with his boyfriend, are planning to be gone for as long as travel rules allow them -- "89 days," Vermeyen said.

"We haven't seen each other in two years," he said, "so we thought: Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve. Why not?"

