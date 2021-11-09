Utilities scam hits Pine Bluff

Liberty Utilities, Pine Bluff's water provider, said Monday that someone has been fraudulently posing as a Liberty employee and trying to get customers to pay them.

"Liberty has been made aware of a scammer who is going door-to-door throughout the community pretending to be a Liberty employee," the utility stated in a press release. "This scammer is threatening to shut-off customer water service unless they make an immediate payment to them. We ask that, if a customer witnesses this, they please lock their doors and dial 9-1-1 immediately. Do not give payment to this person."

Liberty stated that its employees wear photo ID badges, with their names and company logo, while they are on the job, and that customers were encouraged to ask to see the badges.

"Liberty will never threaten immediate disconnection via phone or email for non-payment," the company stated in the press release. "We will notify customers before a disconnection by mail, door tag and/or by phone during normal business hours. A field representative with proper identification may also notify a customer in person."

Also, customer can call Liberty at 1-855-382-6508 to check on their account status and verify whether the contact is legitimate.