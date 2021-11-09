Valley View sophomore LB should garner attention from D1 schools

Top-caliber linebackers are always at the top of the wish list for college coaches and Valley View sophomore linebacker Brian Huff could be on those lists soon.

Huff, 6-3, 210 pounds, shows impressive speed and suddenness while also being physical. He has recorded 66 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles this season.

“He’s very athletic, long but in saying that super physical,” Blazers coach Sean Cockrell said. “He wants to put everybody on the ground; very heady as far as football goes. He understands the game, understands leverage and where he’s supposed to be. He’s only 15 years old so he has a long ways to go as far as growing into his body. He plays the outside linebacker position about as good as we’ve had at Valley View.”

Cockrell recently started promoting Huff’s video and expects interest to begin soon.

“I’m sure the camps this summer and spring is kind of where he’s going to be put on the board,” Cockrell said. “Today and yesterday, I started sending stuff out to all of the coaches I know. I think he’s a Division I player — no doubt about it with the size and the length he has, physicality. He could play at tight end or H-back too. He has great hands but we just play him on defense here.”

Huff has made a recent unofficial visit to Arkansas State. Nettleton coach Steve Hampton liked what he saw of Huff during his 10-tackle performance against the Raiders.

“I think he is going to be a very good player,” Hampton said. “He is only a sophomore so I believe he has a very high ceiling. He is physical and moves well.”

Wynne coach Van Paschal was also impressed with Huff.

“Great technique and leverage and is a tough kid that plays like a senior,” Paschal said.

Cockrell hasn’t timed Huff in the 40-yard dash but plans to in the spring.

“He’s a guy everybody notices when I talk to them,” Cockrell said. “Brian is one everybody finds and points out.”