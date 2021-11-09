OPINION | EDITORIAL: Whirlwind messages

So it's not garbage after all?

It's getting to the point that folks might begin to wonder whether the president of the United States is being briefed on everything. Because one day he says X, and the next day the White House says Y. And the day after that folks are trotted out to the press to say Q, to make things right. These statements are bouncing around in such a random manner that we can scarcely keep up.

A week ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that the current administration was considering paying those illegal aliens who were separated from their children at the border during the Trump administration. And payments could be as much as $450,000 per person. Upwards of $1 million for a family.

When asked about that story, the president said it was, quote, garbage, unquote.

"$450,000 per person?," President Biden asked the reporter. "Is that what you're saying? That's not going to happen."

Then the executive director of the ACLU told the papers that such a plan indeed was in the works, and questioned whether the president had been briefed about it.

The next day, the press office for the White House told reporters that the president had reacted to the number quoted to him, and not the story itself, but is "perfectly comfortable" with the Justice Department "settling with the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the U.S. government," and insisted the department is independent in such decisions.

Over this past weekend, the president was asked about the "garbage" story again, and the paper said he responded that families should be compensated:

"If, in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you coming across the border, whether it was legally or illegally, and you lost your child--you lost your child. It's gone--you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance. What that will be I have no idea. I have no idea."

You deserve compensation. No matter what the circumstance.

Again, what a message to be sending to the world. From the president of the USA. It can't get more official than that.

This weekend's papers reported the latest, or at least the latest that we've seen, because the way this story keeps changing hourly, you might see another policy on the front page this morning. "The government was considering payments of around $450,000 to each person affected but has since changed the figure, though not dramatically, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press."

For an Extra Added Bonus, as the cereal boxes used to say, attorneys for these illegal aliens are seeking permanent legal status for their clients.

Whether $450,000 or $1 million, that's enough (tax) money to entice any number of people to storm the border. And throw in permanent legal status on top of that. If the president thinks this will make the crisis at the border better, somebody should jiggle his elbow. Mr. President, please rethink what you're telling people.