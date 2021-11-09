With rivals jailed, Nicaragua's Ortega leads in vote tally

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was ahead by a wide margin Monday in his bid for a fourth consecutive term in preliminary vote tallies for an election widely considered rigged.

Ortega had received 75%, an apparently insurmountable total, with nearly half of polling places counted, said Brenda Rocha, president of the Supreme Electoral Council. Trailing far behind were a handful of little-known candidates.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/119ortega/]

The strongest potential opponents were in jail rather than on the ballot.

At the close of voting Sunday, President Joe Biden called the election a "pantomime." The country's opposition had urged voters to boycott and voting Sunday appeared light, despite Rocha's report of 65% turnout.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, dismissed the results Monday.

"Daniel Ortega has eliminated all credible electoral competition, depriving the Nicaraguan people of their right to freely elect their representatives," Borrell said in a statement. "The integrity of the electoral process was crushed by the systematic incarceration, harassment and intimidation of presidential precandidates, opposition leaders, student and rural leaders, journalists, human rights defenders and business representatives."

He said the EU had so far avoided sanctions that would affect the Nicaraguan people, instead targeting those "responsible for antidemocratic developments in Nicaragua." But he warned that additional measures could go beyond individual restrictions.

Ortega had railed against alleged interference by Washington and other "powers" in Sunday's elections to determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the congress and Nicaragua's representation in the Central American Parliament.

The ruling Sandinista Front and its allies control the congress and all government institutions. Ortega, who turns 76 on Thursday, first served as president from 1985 to 1990 while battling U.S.-backed rebels. He returned to power in 2007. He recently declared his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, his "co-president."

Voting closed Sunday without reported incidents.

In June, police arrested seven potential challengers to Ortega on charges that essentially amount to treason. About two dozen other opposition leaders were also swept up ahead of the elections.

The remaining contenders on Sunday's ballot were little-known politicians from minor parties seen as friendly to Ortega's Sandinista Front.

On Sunday, Mayela Rodriguez found her voting center at a school in Managua virtually empty. "In past years it was really full," she said. "Before you had to (wait) in a big line to come here, and now, empty."

Around midday, Ortega spoke live on television after voting, holding up his inked finger.

He blasted the United States for interference in Nicaragua, noted allegations of fraud in the last U.S. presidential election, and reminded that those who stormed the U.S. Capitol were called terrorists and remain jailed.

